BINGHAMTON, NY – The Easter Bunny has had plenty of help recently preparing for a giant egg hunt this weekend.

For the first time since the pandemic, Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton is hosting its egg hunt at Rec Park in Binghamton on Saturday.

Lots of volunteers have helped to fill 30 thousand plastic eggs with candy.

600 of them have prize tickets that can be redeemed at the event’s prize tent.

The park is divided into 3 search sections for ages 0 to 3, 4 to 7 and 8 to 10.

There will also be a hunt for children over 10 with special needs.

Children’s Charity Vice President Katie Carpenter says it’s a lot of work for 5 minutes of pandemonium.

“It’s exciting for us because we’ve put so much work in to see the kids’ faces and they’re running and screaming and then all of a sudden it’s over. It’s really, really exciting for them. We love seeing their smiling faces and we love having them have a good time,” says Carpenter.

The event runs from 10 to noon Saturday with the hunt beginning when the alarm rings at 11.

Mirabito will be offering free pizza and drinks, the carousel will be open for rides and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet children.