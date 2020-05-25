Children of Lourdes staff hold Hero Walk

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some local kids put on a demonstration of appreciation recently for some people who are heroes to them in more ways than one.

Children of essential workers at Lourdes held a Hero Walk on Friday, circling the hospital campus with homemade banners.

The kids are being cared for at an emergency drop-in daycare that was established in the old daycare building when the pandemic closed local schools.

Members of the Lourdes athletic training department, who typically work with high school athletes, are now filling in to staff the daycare.

Traiiner Deb Iwanow says that while many of the kids aren’t certain what their parents do at work, they should know that it is important and appreciated.

“This week we learned about heroes. We don’t necessarily have a school environment in terms of being very regimented. But we try and pick a theme for each week. This week was Hero Week. We talked to some police officers, we talked to some firemen. And now we’re just showing our appreciation for the Moms and Dads and the people who are working in the hospital and have been throughout the whole pandemic, ” she said.

Various employees came out to watch the parade, take pictures and cheer the children on.