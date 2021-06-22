Child tax credit checks coming soon

WASHINGTON, DC – The Biden administration is making a nationwide push to ensure Americans know about the expanded tax credit that will soon be coming their way as a monthly check.

NewsChannel 34’s Alexandra Limon has details on who qualifies and how to get the money.

“The child tax child tax credit it higher than it was before, it’s bigger,” says Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris and lawmakers are taking part in a nationwide push to ensure Americans know about the child tax credit which was as part of President Biden’s COVID relief package.

Families will now receive up to $3600 for each child under six, and up to $3000 for each child between six and 17.

And the money will be divided into 6 monthly payments.

Couples making under $150,000 and individuals making under $75,000 qualify for the full amount.

“Starting July 15th deposited directly into you bank account or sent as a paper check to your mail box,” says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Families who qualify and didn’t file a tax return or receive a stimulus check can sign up for the child tax credit at childtaxcredit.gov.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in Pittsburg Monday that the tax credit combined with the other COVID relief benefits will have a huge impact on families.

“Half of America’s children will be lifted out of poverty,” says Harris.

But the expanded tax credit is only 20-21.

“That is why democrats are fighting to make the child tax credit permanent,” says Pelosi.

Democrats want to extend the child tax credit through the infrastructure package, Republicans broadly support the idea, but want it to be tied to a work requirement.