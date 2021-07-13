VESTAL, NY -The Broome County Health Department, the Vestal Police and the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding a Child Safety Seat Check.

According to the Health Department, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 13.

They also say that only 15% of car seats in Broome County are being used correctly.

The check will ensure that your child’s seat is safe and secure.

You can stop by on Friday at Pierce Hill Christian Fellowship at 232 Pierce Hill Road in Vestal from 11 to 3 with your children, as well as car seat manual and vehicle safety manual.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome.

Call 607.778.2807 for an appointment.