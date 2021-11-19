Child killer Eric Smith to be released from prison

ELMIRA, NY- A Steuben County man convicted of the brutal killing of a 4 year-old boy when he was just a child himself has been granted parole after spending 28 years in prison.

Eric Smith was found guilty of luring 4 year-old Derrick Robie into the woods and brutally murdering him with a rock back in 1993.

Smith was 13 years-old at the time.

He was tried and convicted as an adult and sentenced to 9 years to life in prison.

According to transcripts, Smith told the parole board that he is not a threat to the community.

It was his 11th parole hearing.

Smith’s release from prison, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was delayed as the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision worked to approve a place for him to live.

Smith had indicated that he planned to move in with his mother in Savona, the same town where the murder took place, before eventually seeking his own apartment.

He also revealed that he got engaged back in December 2019 to a lawyer who was studying the juvenile justice system.

Smith says he plans to seek work in electrical installation or carpentry fabrication.