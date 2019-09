CANDOR N.Y – A child suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car Sunday afternoon in Candor.

The accident happened on Anderson Hill Road, when two children took the keys to a Dodge Caravan to play.

One child managed to start and shift the minivan into gear when the other fell out and was hit by the vehicle.



The child was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse was listed in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police.