Child & adult hurt in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple Syracuse Police officers are on the scene of a shooting in the city.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of South Salina Street by East Borden Avenue around 10:00pm Monday.

According to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers, a child and an adult were hurt. The child, 7-years-old, had a gunshot wound to the back and is in critical, but stable condition. A 42-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and shoulder but is expected to survive.

A 33-year-old woman was also treated for a minor graze, either from a bullet or glass and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can call in anonymous tips to Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

