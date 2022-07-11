ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals and the State of New York Janet DiFiore is stepping down from her post. Her resignation letter was published on Monday, July 11, and her last day in office will be August 31.

Appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, DiFiore, 67, joined the Court of Appeals in February 2016. If she had not retired, her term would have concluded at the end of 2025; the state constitution requires the Chief to retire at the end of the year they turn 70.

“From the Westchester District Attorney’s Office to the Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has dedicated her career to the people of New York. Chief Judge DiFiore’s leadership of our state court system—especially during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic—has been a critical asset,” read a statement from Gov. Kathy Hochul. “I thank Judge DiFiore for her years of service and look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission on Judicial Nomination as we work to appoint new leadership to the Court.”

In response to the announcement, The Legal Aid Society of New York released a statement with suggestions for DiFiore’s replacement, directed at Hochul. “Nominate a jurist to the New York State Court of Appeals who has served as a public defender, civil legal services attorney, or both,” they said, “and equally important, from the neighborhoods we serve, historically marginalized communities of color.

Take a look at DiFiore’s resignation letter below: