Chicken wing shortage threatens increased prices at local restaurants

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular finger food is still a little tricky to get your hands on.

Chicken wing prices are continuing to climb.

Co-owner of the Colonial, Jordan Rindgen, says that some wings have doubled in price.

Rindgen adds that some weeks the restaurant is only able to get their hands on 10 to 20 cases of wings, when typically they’d have about 40 to 60 cases.

He says the wing supply just isn’t meeting the demand anymore, but he still strives to keep his customers happy.

“We’ve just been rolling with the punches, doing whatever we can. We’re still doing our $5 wing night. It’s certainly a loss but it’s one of those things that we like to reward our guests for coming in all the time,” says Rindgen.

$5 wing night takes place Thursdays, and you can get 10 wings for $5.

While Rindgen says he doesn’t know exactly why the chicken wing shortage is happening, he hopes it will be over soon.