BINGHAMTON, NY – A local architecture firm is decking its new halls for the holidays as it celebrates saving a historic landmark from an uncertain future.

Chianis and Anderson Architects has decorated the Davidge Mansion inside and out for Christmas.

The firm purchased and moved into the Neo-Classical style building last year.

The house on Front Street in Binghamton features ornate millwork including different wood species in each room, including cherry, walnut and white oak.

Plus, there is an oval stained glass dome between the second and third floors.

Businessman Sherwood Davidge built the home in 1903 and sold it to Saint Patrick’s Church in 1923.

It was later owned by a local law firm, the Roberson Museum across the street and the Stanton family.

Partner Greg Chianis says the previous owners left most of the original details intact.

Chianis says members of the local preservation community welcomed their purchase.

“Was very receptive by a lot of the local neighbors who congratulated us on saving this. As you may have reported, this was going to be turned into a student housing project. I don’t have anything against student housing but a structure like this, it would be really hard to see what this would turn into,” he said.

Chianis says interior and exterior restoration work continues.

The floors were refinished, rooms painted, light fixtures changed plus some heating and ventilating work.

The building has a three story annex on the back that was added by the church to use as a convent.

Chianis and Anderson has three-thousand square feet of office space available for lease in the addition.