BINGHAMTON, NY – A holiday classic, and one of its biggest stars, is coming to Binghamton.

The Vision’s Veterans Memorial Area will host a showing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation followed by a Q&A and discussion with Clark Griswold himself – Chevy Chase.

The event takes place December 19th at 7:30.

You can get tickets starting Friday at 10 AM by visiting the Mirabito Box office at the arena.

