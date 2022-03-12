BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is welcoming a special guest.

The internationally renowned Irish group, Cherish the Ladies, will be sharing the stage with 59 Binghamton Philharmonic musicians on March 19.

Cherish the Ladies offers a blend of instruments, vocals, arrangements and step dancing.

They’ve been called “passionate, tender and rambunctious” by the New York Times. The Washington Post has praised them as well.

They’ve also won the BBC’s Best Musical Group of the Year and were named the Top North American Celtic Group at the Irish Music Awards.

For tickets and more information on the show, you can call the Binghamton Philharmonic Box Office at 607-723-3931 or visit www.binghamtonphilharmonic.org.