BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – James Wales, the man who raped and murdered 12-year-old Cheri Ann Lindsey while she was out collecting for her paper route, has been denied parole for the 4th time.

Wales was convicted in 1984 and sentenced to 33⅓ years to life in prison.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office led an effort to keep Wales behind bars and asked community members to help by contacting the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

“Thanks to all in our community who contacted New York State Parole Board to oppose the release of one of Broome County’s most heinous criminals,” said District Attorney Mike Korchak. “The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will remain vigilant in continuing to oppose the release of James Wales until his dying day.”

Wales will be eligible for parole again in March of 2025. He is now 74 years old.