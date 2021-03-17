Chenango Valley to release virtual Spring concert

CHENANGO VALLEY – This year has been challenging for everyone and the Chenango Valley School district wanted to make everything as normal as possible for their students.

Due to the pandemic, they were not able to have their in person winter concert, and they will not be able to have their spring one in person either.

That has not stopped them from doing whatever they can to make this performance in the spring happen.

This may not be normal, but students are thankful and excited that they even have this opportunity.

“It’s not what we normally do, and even though it’s new and different, and a little difficult, it’s going to be really awesome and we’re really lucky to still be able to put of a performance,” says senior Olivia Bochenek.

The concert will consist of students from grades 7 through 12.

A big reason this is possible is the students who volunteered to work on the video editing and audio.

The pre-recorded video performance will be released in May.