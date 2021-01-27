Chenango Valley students participate in the Great Kindness Challenge

PORT DICKINSON – Kindness is catching in the halls of Chenango Valley Schools.

The district is participating the Great Kindness Challenge.

For one activity, Port Dickinson Elementary students are making cards to send to Chenango Valley Middle School, and Chenango Bridge Elementary is paired up with the High School.

Port Dickinson first grade teacher Ashley Lawrence says that her students brainstormed phrases for the cards, such as “have a good day” and “you rock.”

Lawrence says her classroom shows kindness every day.

“It is so important to promote kindness at such a young age it really goes a long way, and it’s so nice to have a class that gets along and just makes the day go by so nicely and they can learn so much from each other when they all get along,” says Lawrence.

Lawrence’s class also made cards for nursing homes during Christmas time and are looking to do so again.

She says the kids love knowing they made someone’s day a little brighter.