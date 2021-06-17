Chenango Valley students come together for “Warrior in me” art project

CHENANGO VALLEY, NY – Chenango Valley Students are celebrating diversity with a district wide art project.

From kindergarten through 12th grade, students in the C-V district were asked to express themselves as a Warrior in 2021, with art.

This project was created by the Chenango Valley Community Schools Race and Equity Subcommittee.

The goal of the project was to allow the students to celebrate what makes them stand out.

Senior Cole Lewis says to him being a warrior means being respectful.

“Not everyone’s the same and everyone’s different so you should respect that,” says Lewis.

For his project, Lewis drew a shield with his last name on it and a soccer ball, a video game controller, some sushi and a flag of South Korea in the middle of the shield.

Lewis has also played soccer for the last two years at C-V.

All the work is hung throughout the hallways of each school building, that way others get to see what makes their peers unique.