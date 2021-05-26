Chenango Valley student donates horse trailer to Humane Society

BINGHAMTON, NY – A senior at Chenango Valley has been working tirelessly to achieve the highest level award for the Girl Scouts.

Nicola Diluzio has been a girl scout for the past 10 years now.

It was time for her to start working on her Gold Award, which is when she knew she wanted to do something to help animals.

Diluzio reached out to the Broome County Humane Society asking what they needed and that she would donate it.

They asked for a horse trailer so they could transport larger animals safely.

Diluzio got to work and her dad found a trailer for a little over $1,000.

“It is definitely overwhelming, I can definitely say that the last week has been overwhelming. It’s kind of been a whirlwind, this is this, this is when this is happening, everyone’s coming can you please get this person, but at the end as of right now I’m so proud and I’m so happy,” says Diluzio.

The trailer wasn’t in the best condition, but it was able to be restored.

Which is when Diluzio reached out to BOCES and asked if they’d be able to assist her.

The students from Autobody, Building Trades and Plumbing, Welding and Heavy Equipment and Repairs made it look brand new.

