CHENANGO BRIDGE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Students and staff in the Chenango Valley Central School District are going gold today in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Chenango Valley is participating in a district wide “Go for Gold” initiative to support childhood cancer and cancer research efforts. Whether it be a shirt, hat, or ribbon, members of the CV schools were encouraged to wear yellow or gold in any way on September 15.

To further support those facing childhood cancer, students, staff, and all CV sports fans are also being encouraged to wear yellow or gold to tonight’s varsity football game against Lansing. The game is set to begin at 7.