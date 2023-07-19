CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) The Chenango Valley School District is hosting a job fair to recruit individuals in the community for a variety of opportunities.

Those interested in a job with the district are invited to come to Port Dickinson Elementary School on July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Those in attendance will need to bring a form of photo ID in order to enter the building. For anyone looking for a new career direction or wishing to continue working in education, a variety of openings are available.

The Chenango Valley School District is currently hiring:

Cleaners

Nurses and Substitutes

Technology Teacher

Clerical and Substitutes

Substitute Teachers

School Bus Attendants and Substitutes

Food Service Helpers and Substitutes

Teacher Aides and Substitutes

School Bus Drivers and Substitutes

Music Teacher

Teaching Assistants

School Safety Monitor

Applicants will be able to meet with supervisors and on-the-spot preliminary interviews will be available. In addition, qualified applicants who meet all employment requirements and are offered a position will receive a $100 sign-on bonus.

Refreshments will be provided. Additional information can be found at cvcsd.stier.org/Employment.