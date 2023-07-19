CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) The Chenango Valley School District is hosting a job fair to recruit individuals in the community for a variety of opportunities.
Those interested in a job with the district are invited to come to Port Dickinson Elementary School on July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Those in attendance will need to bring a form of photo ID in order to enter the building. For anyone looking for a new career direction or wishing to continue working in education, a variety of openings are available.
The Chenango Valley School District is currently hiring:
- Cleaners
- Nurses and Substitutes
- Technology Teacher
- Clerical and Substitutes
- Substitute Teachers
- School Bus Attendants and Substitutes
- Food Service Helpers and Substitutes
- Teacher Aides and Substitutes
- School Bus Drivers and Substitutes
- Music Teacher
- Teaching Assistants
- School Safety Monitor
Applicants will be able to meet with supervisors and on-the-spot preliminary interviews will be available. In addition, qualified applicants who meet all employment requirements and are offered a position will receive a $100 sign-on bonus.
Refreshments will be provided. Additional information can be found at cvcsd.stier.org/Employment.