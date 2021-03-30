Chenango Valley School District focuses on “social emotional learning”

CHENANGO VALLEY, NY – Students at Chenango Valley are learning how to navigate their lives in a positive way.

International Social-Emotional Learning day may only be one day a year, but for students at Chenango Bridge Elementary and other schools in the district, they learn about it all year long.

Its long and short term benefits include teaching students how to have healthy relationships, manage their emotions and learn how to make responsible decisions.

School Social worker, Nicole Jefferson says these lessons really create a positive environment all throughout the school.

“Our kids just absolutely love it. I would say, if you did add it to one of the topics of when you ask them what their favorite subject is, if we did add it to the list, they might say Social-Emotional Learning as their favorite subject,” says Jefferson.

For the second year they implemented the “Positivity Project,” to help promote character strength and development.

One project the kids created was a flower garden all throughout the school, and they each wrote something positive about themselves on a flower.

School officials feel the program is more important than ever due to the isolation and other challenges brought on by the pandemic.