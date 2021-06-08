Chenango Valley Middle School makes COVID-19 time capsule

BINGHAMTON, NY – Members of the Chenango Valley Middle School Student Council are helping keep the experience of COVID-19 alive for future generations.

Student Council planted a COVID-19 memorial tree to honor the lives lost to the pandemic.

Along with the tree, they also created a time capsule.

It was filled with things like face masks, hand sanitizer, a social distancing sign, classroom photos and a flash drive.

8th grader and Vice President of Student Council, Brendan Kliment says he can’t wait to return and relive these memories with his future children.

“Our experiences now, we’ve definitely learned how to cope with all these problems, how to figure out and problem solve. I feel if our kids understand this, and future generations then it will greatly help them, too,” says Kliment.

Kliment says he hopes school will return to normal in the fall as we try to put the pandemic behind us.

The capsule is set to be opened again in 25 years.

It’s to show future students a depiction of this historical period of time.