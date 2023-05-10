PORT DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, baseballs will be flying at Lee Heller Field in Port Dickinson.

Players from the Chenango Valley Little League will compete in the local competition for the 2023 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.

These competitions will be held around the country throughout the spring and summer.

T-Mobile will donate equipment so that the derby is just like the one that Major Leaguers participate in each July.

Check out the schedule of events:

4:30 – 4:50 – Player Check-In

5 – National Anthem

10U Hitting Contest Round 1

10U Hitting Contest Round 2

Community Recognitions

Coach vs. Coach Softball Competition

12U Home Run Derby

12U Home Run Derby Finals

Presentation of Awards

Community members will be on hand including Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Port Dickinson Police & Fire, and Chenango Valley JV and Varsity baseball player volunteers.

There will be basket raffles, a concession stand, a CVLL merchandise booth, a sports inflatable, and music by DJ Jimmy Jones.

Lee Heller Field is located off of Chenango Street next to Port Dickinson Elementary School.

Come out and make these little leaguers feel like pros!