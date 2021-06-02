Chenango Valley kids surprised by visit from father who had been deployed

BINGHAMTON, NY – For many students, seeing a parent in their classroom usually isn’t a good thing.

However, for Chenango Valley students Gabrialla and Andrew, it was one of the best things that could have happened.

Their father, Shawn Clark, is an active service member in the US Navy.

Clark has been deployed for about 10 months.

Gabrialla is in 4th grade and Andrew is at the high school.

Their father popped into their classrooms last Thursday with his wife, Amber, to surprise the kids ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.