Chenango Valley celebrates kindness and positivity with the Positivity Project

CHENANGO VALLEY – Kindness and positivity are on display at Chenango Valley.

The district is participating in their second year of the Positivity Project.

This project helps students and staff form a positive idea of themselves, as well as others around them, by participating in different tasks and lessons surrounding 24 character traits.

The district also uses their social media for Character Call Outs, when they post about specific students and staff who went above and beyond to demonstrate a trait.

Students can connect with each other across all the schools by writing letters, making videos and asking questions.

“Such a nice connector, and you know, like I said not just in your building but just like what it’s doing as a district and how it’s bringing people together, you know, in different ways, in different ways that we wouldn’t typically think of. So it’s really a neat, neat program,” says Director of Pupil Services Johanna Hickey.

Hickey says everyone also has matching T-shirts as part of the project.

She says it’s a great way for students and adults to find common ground, and teach each other new things.