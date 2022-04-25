Binghamton, NY— Chenango Supply Company is preparing for its 4th annual Susquehanna Street cleanup project. With the help of other businesses in the community and volunteers.

President and CEO David Kipper says “Keeping our community clean does more than simply making the sidewalks in front of our storefront pretty. We are as much a part of this community as anyone else, and making sure our community is clean and vibrant benefits everyone who calls Binghamton home.”

The 4th annual Street cleanup will take place April 30th, at 1:00pm. Volunteers will meet at 142 Susquehanna Street, and it is open to anyone. There will be Hamburgers and hotdogs served to every volunteer who returns to Chenango Supply Co’s store front with their garbage bags.