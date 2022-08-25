BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton industrial supplier that started in a garage is celebrating its rejuvenation and 60th anniversary.

Chenango Supply held a celebration at its headquarters on Susquehanna Street today with a barbecue, sales, raffles, door prizes, product demonstrations and manufacturer representatives.

Chenango Supply formally became a company in 1962, although Irving Kipper had already been selling bolts and fasteners out his garage and the trunk of his Cadillac for a number of years.

Over time, the company expanded to sell a broad variety of fittings, drilling implements and tools to primarily commercial customers such as manufacturers, machine shops and municipal public works departments.

10 years ago, Kipper’s grandson David took over the company, which had been in decline, and expanded its product lines, increased its retail sales and starting selling on Amazon.

He said Chenango Supply has very loyal customers. “We’re a neighborhood shop where we always look to take care of our customers. We’ve never been one for over-supplying them. We always make sure they get exactly what they need in a timely fashion. And, I think more than anything, it’s our service.”

Kipper has also been able to increase the work force from five 10 years ago to 23 today.

His next goals are to start selling products on his own website and to enter the tool rental business.

For more information, go to chenangosupply.com.