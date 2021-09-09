Chenango Street underpass construction underway

BINGHAMTON, NY – Work to shore up the Chenango Street underpass is already underway.

As NewsChannel 34 first reported in June, engineers determined that the arch, fashioned of precast and prefabricated concrete components was settling.

The 3 month closure will begin on Saturday with detours for motor vehicles at Frederick and Bevier Streets.

A pathway for pedestrians and bicycles will be maintained.

The Department of Transportation says the estimated cost of the repairs is $3.5 million.

The DOT is still reviewing potential options to recover some of the costs from the original contractor Lancaster Development and Tully Construction.