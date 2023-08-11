GREENE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An onstage adaptation of a popular psychological thriller is making its way to a local theater.

From August 25 to September 17, Chenango River Theatre will be presenting “Wait Until Dark.”

The show is set in 1944 Greenwich Village. Two men break into the home of a blind housewife, hell-bent on finding a doll full of diamonds in her apartment. The woman discovers throughout the course of the play that her blindness could be the key to her escape but must wait until dark to play out her plan, shocking viewers with a chilling conclusion.

The cast is made up of familiar CRT faces and features three newcomers to the stage. The show will be directed by Minneapolis-based actor and director, Craig Johnson, who returns after staging last year’s production of Yasmina Reza’s “ART.” Actors making their debut at the stage include Shonita Joshi, Thomas Daniels, and Emma Jo Whalen. Returners include Vito Longo, Mike Boland, and Ben Butler. There will be a post-show talkback with the Artistic Director and members of the cast held on September 1.

Tickets are $27 for all performances and can be purchased at chenangorivertheatre.org or by calling the 24-hour box office line at (607)656-8499. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.