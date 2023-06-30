GREENE. NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Chenango River Theatre is heading back to the era of England swing and groovy fashion with their presentation of SHOUT! The Mod Musical.

Running from July 14th to August 6th, guests will be able to enjoy the music and style of 1960’s Britian as the show follows five women facing tough life situations and heartbreak. Attendees will also hear new arrangements of classic songs such as ‘Downtown,’ ‘Goldfinger,’ and ‘Son of a Preacher Man.’

SHOUT! is welcoming two performers back to the CRT stage, Kory Yamada and Kimberly Wilpon. The two delighted local audiences in last season’s show, ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect. Now Change.’ Yamada will be directing the play as well as directing vocals and choreography while Wilpon stars in the show. Also being welcomed to the stage is Alondra Hughes, a local performer who is making her debut at the theater.

Tickets are $30 for all performances but high school and college students can catch the show for free. Tickets can be purchased at chenangorivertheatre.org.



