GREENE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Award-winning performer John Heimbuch is bringing ‘Beowulf’ to Chenango River Theatre.

On July 25 at 7:30 p.m., guests will experience a one-man adaptation of the poplar Old English epic. Written for the stage by Charlie Bethel, the play is about a warrior king and his rise to fame for slaying monsters.

“Working from a superb script by Playwright Charlie Bethel… Heimbuch handles the meticulous and unforgiving demanding language with a skill and dexterity that is breathtaking,” said Earnest Kearney from the TVolution, “Heimbuch takes us back to a time before CGI, before algorithmic video editing, before digital projections and reminds us all of the power of the human voice.”

The show runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are $14 each and are now on sale at chenangorivertheatre.org