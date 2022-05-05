BINGHAMTON, NY – The owner of a bicycle shop in Binghamton has been named the Small Business Person of the Year in New York.

The U-S Small Business Administration honored Anthony Folk, owner of Chenango Point Cycles, with the award today.

Folk received assistance from the Binghamton Small Business Development Center at B-U in purchasing the business in 2019.

He worked with Business Advisor Bob Griffin on updating his business plan, developing cash flow projections and securing financing, an SBA Express Loan through Key Bank.

Over the 3 years, Folk has tripled his business while fostering the local cycling community.

During the pandemic, Folk hired four new employees and added an online business.

Folk also supports a Trips for Kids initiative to engage youth in biking, provides coaching to a youth team of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, and advocates for maintaining and developing new bike trails.