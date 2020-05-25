Chenango Forks teacher organizes parade in honor of Administrative Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another parade passed through our area last week.

Chenango Forks Elementary teacher Katelyn Aurelio organized a drive by parade in honor of Administrative Day.

The parade was a complete surprise to the elementary school principal and assistant principal.

Around fifteen cars full of staff, as well as Chenango Bridge fire trucks, participated.

Aurelio says the staff always does something to recognize Administrative Day, and was happy they could celebrate even if from a distance.

“Our two administrators have shown tremendous leadership throughout this very difficult time. And it’s a difficult time for everyone, you know, students, families and the whole teaching staff,” she says.

Aurelio is no stranger to planning events, as she also is the president of a club that goes out of its way to help others.

While Administrators Day was last month, Aurelio says she had to make sure it was a day they were both in the building.