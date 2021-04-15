Chenango Forks sticks with plan to return all grades to 4 days a week in person learning after all

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHENANGO FORKS, NY – After new guidance from the CDC threatened to cancel their plans, Chenango Forks and other school districts are changing course regarding remote learning.

Schools in our area received word from the CDC that Broome County was considered a high risk area in regards to virus transmission.

This led to Chenango Forks’ decision to not allow grades 7- 11 to transition to a 4 day school week.

All other grades were already moved over.

However, after submitting a plan to the Broome County Health Department, with whom they had an emergency meeting, the school has decided to return to their plan of grades 7 through 11 returning on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News