Chenango Forks man dies following accident in Barker

BARKER, NY – A Chenango Forks man in dead following a 2 vehicle accident on Route 79 this morning.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Justin Chordas died following the crash that occurred at around 6:30.

Investigators believe Chordas was pulling out from a driveway when his Chevy HHR was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

Chordas was initially trapped in his vehicle, unconscious and had to be extricated using the jaws of life.

He was pronounced dead at Wilson Hospital.

The driver of the pickup also complained of neck and back injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.