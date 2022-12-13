CHENANGO FORKS, NY (WIVVT/WBGH) – On December 10th, New York State Police charged Thomas Brick, 62 of Chenango Forks, with felony Grand Larceny.

According to troopers, Brick signed a contract with a victim in May and agreed to complete $18,000 worth of home renovations.

He was paid up front but allegedly never began any of the renovations.

The victim waited several months before calling the State Police.

Brick was arrested and processed at SP Norwich. He was arraigned in the Greene Village Court and will appear back there on January 5th.