Chenango Forks beginning to conduct in person learning 4 days a week

CHENANGO FORKS, NY – A local school district took a significant step forward to help get to where they were in the past.

Chenango Forks Central School District sent their K through 5 elementary students to 4 days a week in person learning, from the 2 they were at before.

Superintendent Lloyd Peck says that the decision came after sending surveys to parents and teachers and consulting with the school board.

They also purchased barriers to use between students and are still requiring masks at all times.

Peck said students were happy at drop off this morning, and a number of previously remote only students used this opportunity to come back to school for the first time in a year.

“It’s awesome to get them back and this is, I think it’s our first step in this district anyway, just getting back to somewhat you know, pre-covid times where that social aspect of being in the classroom and speaking with teachers and other students is, it’s just a great thing,” says Peck.

Peck says he hopes to move grades 6 and 12 up to 4 days on March 29, and the remaining grades are scheduled to move on April 19.

He adds that if all goes well, the school is exploring the possibility of moving up to 5 days before the year’s end.