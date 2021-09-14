Chenango County two-car crash leaves one dead, one in critical condition

CHENANGO COUNTY – Some quick action by passing motorists may have saved the life of a woman involved in a 2 car crash in Chenango County that killed the other driver.

According to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Monday at about 12:20 P-M along County Road 36 in the Town of Guilford.

22 year-old Dominique Brissett of Walkill, New York was traveling north in a Subaru sedan when the vehicle collided with a southbound Nissan SUV being driven by 23 year-old Rachel Feyh of Sidney.

Brissett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, as emergency crews were responding, Feyh’s vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Others drivers who had stopped assisted in getting her out of the SUV.

Feyh was life flighted to Upstate Medical in Syracuse where she was listed in critical but stable condition.