Chenango County reports high number of COVID cases, “equal to the highest number of cases we have reported”

CHENANGO COUNTY – As COVID-19 cases seem to be trending upward, Chenango County released a statement on how far backward they seemed to have stepped.

Chenango currently has 239 active cases, which they say is equal to the highest number of cases they’ve ever reported, equaling the active cases from January of this year.

The county says this is a result of multiple factors, including not enough vaccinations and reduced safeguards.

They say that multiple people also seem to be spreading the virus by going out and continuing their routines while showing symptoms.

If you do show symptoms of COVID, you should stay at home and get a test.

The county is encouraging everyone to get their vaccines or boosters, limit gathers and practice good hygiene.