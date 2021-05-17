Chenango County police bust man with over $100,000 worth of drugs in vehicle

GREENE, NY – A Smithville man has been arrested following a large drug bust.

Chenango County Police responded to a Welfare compliant at the Mirabito in Greene yesterday.

The deputies located 31 year-old Phillip Cosilmon of Smithville slumped over his steering wheel, and while checking on him, Deputies noticed a large amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, two pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, acid, mushrooms and over $20,000 inside the vehicle.

Cosilmon was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Norwich Court without bail.

