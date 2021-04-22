Chenango County offers vaccines to homebound population

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County is stepping up its efforts to bring the vaccine to homebound residents.

The Health Department is continuing its battle with the virus, with anywhere from 10 to 30 new cases cropping up in the county each day.

In addition to hosting and planning vaccine clinics on Thursdays and Fridays, health department personnel are visiting patients who cannot leave their homes.

There is now a waiting list for this hard to reach group.

Chenango County homebound residents can call 337-1660 to be added to the list.

