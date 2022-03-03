SYRACUSE, NY – A Sherburne man was sentenced Wednesday for possessing child pornography.

35 year-old Matthew Bormann will serve ten years in prison and 15 years supervised release, but this is not his first offense.

Bormann had pleated guilty to the charges previously. On March 12, 2021, he said he had at least 3,500 images and videos of child porn on a cell phone he wasn’t supposed to have on conditions of his supervised release.

Bormann will also have to spend 10 consecutive months in prison for violating conditions of his supervised release. Bormann committed new criminal conduct, failed to honestly answer question from his probation officer and also failed to successfully complete mental health and sex offender treatment.