MOUNT UPTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced that Nicholas Marte, 43, of Mount Upton, pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, with intent to sell.

On April 7th, 2022, Hancock Police responded to a call where they discovered Marte passed out in his vehicle. After searching the vehicle the officers found multiple used needles and several small baggies containing heroin.

Marte appeared in Delaware County Court where he pleaded guilty of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, which is a Class C Felony. Before pleading guilty, Marte admitted to intending to sell the heroine that he possessed.

Marte was sentenced to a 5-year term of probation, with the special condition that he successfully complete a Drug Treatment Court Program. According to the Delaware County District Attorney, If he does not complete the program or violates his probation he will be re-sentenced to state prison.