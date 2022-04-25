CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – A Chenango County man has admitted to selling methamphetamine and using weapons as part of his drug trafficking enterprise.

36 year-old Jonas Whaley plead guilty to drug and weapons charges on Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Whaley planned to sell 50 grams or more of meth.

Whaley also had 2 pistols and a revolver that he used for protection.

Whaley agreed to forfeit 12 additional guns, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition and $3,600 in drug proceeds.

He faces between 10 years and life in prison at his sentencing in August.

Whaley could also be fined up to $5,000,000.