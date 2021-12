CHENANGO COUNTY – A Chenango County man has been indicted for murdering a Unadilla man who went missing more than 2 years ago.

36 year-old William Sabines, Junior is charged with murder, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the disappearance of 44 year-old Jesse Donlin back in September 2019.

Donlin had last been seen in the Oxford area.

New York State Police say numerous tips lead to Sabines’ indictment.