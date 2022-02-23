CHENANGO COUNTY – A Chenango County resident has been charged with cutting down trees on state land.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, a Forest Ranger was on patrol on February 2nd in Coventry State Forest when he noticed three tree stumps.

The stumps were odd, and the Ranger discovered upon further investigation that seven trees had been cut down.

a 42 year-old Chenango County resident admitted to cutting the trees down to make firewood.

The Ranger charged the man with cutting and removing trees from state land.