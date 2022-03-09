NORWICH, NY – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest following a Plymouth man attempting to have sexual relations with a child.

36 year-old Daniel Rice was arrested on Tuesday after a Monday call came in, accusing Rice of attempting to have sex with a 15 year-old girl in Norwich.

Deputies responded and later arrested Rice for Attempted Rape and Attempted Disseminate Indecent Material to a Minor.

Rice was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $20,000 cash bail.