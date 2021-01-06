Chenango County man arrested after allegedly punching Sheriff’s Deputy

CHENANGO COUNTY – A Chenango County man has been tracked down and arrested after allegedly punching and injuring a Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputy.

44 year-old Seymour Shaver is charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

On Monday, the deputy attempted to arrest Shaver on an active warrant in the Town of Pharsalia.

Police say Shaver struck the deputy several times before fleeing.

The officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Yesterday, police located Shaver in a camper in Pharsalia.

He allegedly held them at bay with a long knife for 2 hours before surrendering.