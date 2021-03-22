Chenango County inmate dies

CHENANGO COUNTY – An inmate at the Chenango County Jail has died.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 22 year-old Dillin Button was found unconscious in his bunk early in the morning of March 17th.

After life saving interventions failed, Button was pronounced dead.

He had been in the jail since 2 days prior on a drug charge.

An autopsy later showed that Button died from a blood infection.

According to the Sheriff, Button had been treated for the infection at a hospital 2 weeks prior and had left the facility before completing his treatment, against medical advice.