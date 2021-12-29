CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – As COVID numbers continue to rise in Chenango County, a booster clinic will be held tomorrow.

The Chenango County Health Department is hosting it at its South Plaza Clinic Site.

This will be a Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster clinic.

Starting in January, Pfizer boosters will become available for anyone sixteen and older.

The Health Department is encouraging anyone that is far enough removed from the last dose to get the booster.

To register for the clinic tomorrow, go to http://CO.Chenango.NY.US.