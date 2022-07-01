CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango County Health Department participated in their annual “Lead Walk” from May 16th to June 30th.

Members of the health department walk door-to-door across Chenango County to educate the community on the importance of lead and lead poisoning. The group left gray/purple doorknob hangers on front doors that had important information regarding lead poisoning prevention.

The department visited the towns of Afton, Earlville, Greene, Guilford, New Berlin, Norwich, Plymouth, Sherburne, South New Berlin, and the City of Norwich. They strive to visit different towns each year.

Another goal of the walk is to demonstrate the importance of getting outside and walking or exercising everyday. The group made it a goal this year to walk over 200 miles as a team. Everyone All participants tracked miles on their phones or pedometers and found that the team smashed their goal by walking 290 miles.

16 staff members participated and 4,344 door hangers were delivered.